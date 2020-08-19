One more day of excessive heat with an increase in storm activity starting tomorrow!

TUCSON - The Excessive heat warning will finally expire this evening but continue to limit your time outside, stay hydrated, check on your neighbors and protect your pets! Luckily, temperatures drop slightly the second half of the week as our chance for showers and storms goes up thanks to tropical moisture!

Temperatures will, once again, range anywhere from 107° to 114° from Tucson to the west. The Excessive Heat Warning includes the cities of Tucson, Ajo, Sells, Green Valley, Marana, Vail, Picacho Peak State Park, Mammoth, and Oracle. It will FINALLY expire tonight at 8 PM! Heat is the number one weather-related cause of death in the country. For more details on the warning signs click here.

Similar to yesterday, most of us will stay dry with only some isolated storms in the White Mountains. Some of those storms could be strong to severe with the biggest impacts being damaging wind and blowing dust.

We're keeping a close eye on Hurricane Genevieve as it makes its way NNW off the coast of Baja California. Some moisture from this system will be drawn into the Southwest the second half of the work week bringing another opportunity for showers and storms. Timing and location for the heaviest rainfall is still uncertain but the higher terrain near the International Border looks to be the favored spot for now. We'll have an opportunity for storms each day starting tomorrow as moisture continues to spread northward. Temperatures will also drop to near 100° by Saturday but we'll warm up a few more degrees into early next week.

Today: ​ Hot and mostly sunny. High: 108°

Hot and mostly sunny. High: 108° Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Low: 78°

Mostly clear and warm. Low: 78° Tomorrow: Hot with PM iso'd storms (20%). High: 106°

