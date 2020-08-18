Heat rages on while most stay dry today and tomorrow!

TUCSON - Excessively hot temperatures continue through tomorrow but the triple digit heat isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Luckily, some tropical moisture could make its way into the Southwest later this work week and the temperatures will drop, slightly!

The Excessive Heat Warning continues until Wednesday at 8 PM and includes a good portion of Pima and Pinal County. Temperatures will range anywhere from 107° to 114° from Tucson to the west. The warning includes the cities of Tucson, Ajo, Sells, Green Valley, Marana, Vail, Picacho Peak State Park, Mammoth, and Oracle. Heat is the number one weather-related cause of death in the country. For more details on the warning signs click here.

Looks like most of us will remain dry the next couple of days with only some isolated storms possible in the White Mountains.

We're keeping a close eye on Hurricane Genevieve as it makes its way northwest off the coast of Mexico. Some moisture from this system could be drawn into the Southwest the second half of the work week bringing another opportunity for showers and storms. However, if it tracks slightly more to the west, we'll miss out.

As a result, there is still some uncertainty so we'll keep you updated as we work out the details! If we do see the moisture, storms will favor areas along the International Border starting Thursday with a better chance for the rest of us on Friday as moisture spreads northward.

Today: ​ Hot and mostly sunny. High: 108°

Hot and mostly sunny. High: 108° Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Low: 78°

Mostly clear and warm. Low: 78° Tomorrow: Hot and mostly sunny. High: 108°

