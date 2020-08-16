Record heat will die down late in the work week

TUCSON - Record high temperatures will last into at least the middle of this upcoming week. Afternoon temperatures could reach 108-110.

Rain chances will stay in the forecast on Monday. They will not be high chances, but because of the heat enough instability could develop for storms.

A few week thunderstorms could develop here and there during the afternoons, but no severe weather is expected. Cochise county continues to have the best chance of rain.

High temperatures are not expecting to drop below 100 anytime soon. Next weekend will have highs around 103-105.

Monday and Wednesday afternoon will bring us our best chance of rain over the next week.