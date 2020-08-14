Another hot and active day!

TUCSON - More records are in jeopardy today and through the weekend with an opportunity for storms each afternoon! Remember to limit your time outside, stay hydrated and to look before you lock!

Another round of isolated to scattered storms are expected this afternoon and evening especially to the south and east! Stay weather AWARE! The biggest impacts include heavy rain, gusty wind and frequent lightning.

The Excessive Heat Warning will last until Monday evening for a good portion of Pima and Pinal County and will expire on Sunday for Graham, Greenlee and Santa Cruz County. Temperatures will range anywhere from 108° to 114° from Tucson to the west and from 103° to 109° to the east.

The warning includes the cities of Tucson, Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus N.M., Sells, Nogales, Green Valley, Marana, Vail, Picacho Peak State Park, Mammoth, Oracle, Clifton, and Safford.

Heat is the number one weather-related cause of death in the country. For more details on the warning signs click here.

Today: ​ Mostly sunny and hot (10%). High: 111°

Isolated storms, otherwise partly cloudy (20%). Low: 81°

Hot with isolated storms possible (20%). High: 109°

