High pressure heads our way to start the work week

TUCSON - High pressure will curb Southern Arizona's rain chances for the next couple days before more thunderstorms are possible midweek.

The best rain chances for Monday will be in Southern and Central Cochise county. Cities like Benson, Wilcox and Douglas have the best chance for monsoon storms.

Monday and Tuesday for Tucson will stay dry with a small chance for a passing shower or two during the mid afternoon.

Wednesday afternoon better rain chances will return, but Thursday will be our best chance this week to see monsoon storms in Tucson.

High temperatures will stay over 100 degrees everyday for the next week except Thursday if we see storms in the late morning.