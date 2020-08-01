Heat and rain chances back off early next week

TUCSON - After a rainy Friday and a hot end to the week, rain and heat will lessen over the next few days.

The best rain chances for Sunday will be in Southern and Central Cochise county. Cities like Benson, Wilcox and Douglas have the best chance for monsoon storms.

The rest of Southern Arizona including Tucson will have a chance of a small passing shower, but those chances will be gone by Monday.

We saw record heat this past week and now our temperatures are falling back down to "Arizona normal," in other words, still over 100 degrees.

Our best chance for monsoon rain this week is Thursday.