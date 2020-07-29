Record heat possible into the weekend

TUCSON - High temperatures will continue to climb over the next few days with afternoon values as high as 111 or 112 for some areas around Tucson.

Dry air and sunshine are the main reasons for the temperature climb. Even our overnight temperatures will be warm only falling into the lower 80's.

Rain chances will take a back seat for all of Southern Arizona for at least a week.

A few weak thunderstorms will remain possible this weekend for Cochise county, but no widespread rain will impact that county.

Temperatures will start to fall early next work week and rain chances for Tucson will be back around that same time.

Wednesday Night: Clear and Warm. Low: 80°

Clear and Warm. Low: 80° Thursday: Record Heat. High: 110°

Record Heat. High: 110° Thursday Night: Mostly Clear, Warm. Low: 81°

