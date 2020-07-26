Dry air returns this week to Southern Arizona

TUCSON - Isolated showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast for Monday, but starting Tuesday dry and warm air will settle back into Tucson.

The best rain chances over the next few days will will be in Southern and Central Cochise county. Cities like Benson, Wilcox and Douglas have the best chance for monsoon storms.

High temperatures will slowly creep back to 103-105 for the middle of this upcoming week.

Rain chances will also be less widespread starting Tuesday afternoon.

A few weaker thunderstorms will pop up, but no severe weather or true monsoon conditions are expected when rain chances come back on Thursday.

Sunday Night: Cloudy and Warm. Low: 78°

Cloudy and Warm. Low: 78° Monday: Record Heat. High: 100°

Record Heat. High: 100° Monday Night: Mostly Clear, Warm. Low: 80°

