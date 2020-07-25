Isolated storm chances will continue into the start of the work week

TUCSON - Cloudy and humid conditions will last until Tuesday before dry and warm air moves back into Southern Arizona.

The best rain chances over the next few days will will be in Southern and Central Cochise county. Cities like Benson, Wilcox and Douglas have the best chance for monsoon storms.

High temperatures will remain in the 90's until Monday and then we will begin to see highs return consistently to the low 100's.

Rain chances will also be less widespread into the upcoming week.

A few weaker thunderstorms will pop up, but no severe weather or true monsoon conditions are expected for this week.

Saturday Night: Cloudy and Warm. Low: 76°

Cloudy and Warm. Low: 76° Sunday: Record Heat. High: 98°

Record Heat. High: 98° Sunday Night: Mostly Clear, Warm. Low: 78°

