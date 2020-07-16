Another active day!

TUCSON - Monsoon storms are expected each afternoon through the weekend and into next week! Biggest impacts will be gusty wind, blowing dust and flash flooding. Stay weather AWARE!

Today: Few afternoon thunderstorms (30%). High: 104°

Few afternoon thunderstorms (30%). High: 104° Tonight: Iso'd storms otherwise mostly cloudy (20%). Low: 79°

Iso'd storms otherwise mostly cloudy (20%). Low: 79° Tomorrow: Few afternoon thunderstorms (30%). High: 103°

Storms will begin to fire up during the early afternoon and will die down this evening! Storms will favor areas from Tucson to the south and east with Southern Pinal county potentially seeing some action as well.

The biggest threats will be gusty wind, which could lead to blowing dust north and west of Tucson and flash flooding, especially for areas near the Bighorn burn scar. Plan head and stay weather aware! Also, remember to turn around if you encounter a flooded road!

Temperatures will also be closer to average over the next several days. Our storm chance continues into next week and that will help keep our temperatures near normal, if not below normal some afternoons if the storms time it right!

