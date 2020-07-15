Isolated to scattered storms this afternoon!

TUCSON - Monsoon moisture is on the rise with isolated to scattered storms possible this afternoon! The best chance will be to the south and east of Tucson today but don't worry, we'll have several opportunities each afternoon through the weekend!

Today: Hot with isolated storms (20%). High: 105°

Hot with isolated storms (20%). High: 105° Tonight: Slight storm chance, mostly cloudy (10%). Low: 81°

Slight storm chance, mostly cloudy (10%). Low: 81° Tomorrow: Isolated afternoon thunderstorms (20%). High: 104°

It has been a month since the Monsoon started and it has been pretty quiet so far but moisture is on the rise! The best chance for storms today will be to the south and east but there's still an opportunity for isolated storms in Tucson. Our chance for storms sticks around through the weekend so be sure to stay weather AWARE! Biggest impacts will be gusty wind, blowing dust, heavy rain and flooding.

Temperatures will also drop by a degree or two each day as we make our way towards the weekend. By Saturday, highs will only warm into the upper 90s/low 100s, which is right around average for this time of year!

