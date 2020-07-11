Record high temperatures likely for Sunday afternoon

TUCSON - The highest temperature ever recorded in Tucson was 110 degrees back in 2005. That record will likely fall just after lunch as we are expecting a high near 113.

Saturday Night: Clear and Warm. Low: 81°

Clear and Warm. Low: 81° Sunday: Record Heat. High: 113°

Record Heat. High: 113° Sunday Night: Mostly Clear, Warm. Low: 81°

The heat wave will continue to round out the weekend.

Sunday will see temperatures a few degrees over 110 thanks to high pressure and dry air that have been parked over Southern Arizona for a number of days.

Temperatures will fall slowly back to 105-109 for much of the upcoming workweek.

Other areas in Southern Arizona like Douglas, Sierra Vista and Nogales are all looking at some small rain chances during the evening.

A few weaker thunderstorms will pop up, but no severe weather or true monsoon conditions are expected.

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!