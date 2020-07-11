Record high temperatures likely for Sunday afternoon

Record high temperatures likely for Sunday afternoonNew
TUCSON - The highest temperature ever recorded in Tucson was 110 degrees back in 2005. That record will likely fall just after lunch as we are expecting a high near 113.
- Saturday Night: Clear and Warm. Low: 81°
- Sunday: Record Heat. High: 113°
- Sunday Night: Mostly Clear, Warm. Low: 81°
The heat wave will continue to round out the weekend.
Sunday will see temperatures a few degrees over 110 thanks to high pressure and dry air that have been parked over Southern Arizona for a number of days.
Temperatures will fall slowly back to 105-109 for much of the upcoming workweek.
Other areas in Southern Arizona like Douglas, Sierra Vista and Nogales are all looking at some small rain chances during the evening.
A few weaker thunderstorms will pop up, but no severe weather or true monsoon conditions are expected.
