Record-breaking weekend looks likely

TUCSON - Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect at 10 AM this morning for Tucson, Sells, Green Valley, Vail, Clifton and Safford with the rest of Southern Arizona, below 5,000 feet, joining in tomorrow morning. A record-breaking weekend is looking likely as temperatures climb to about 114° on Sunday.

Today: Hot and mostly sunny (10%). High: 108°

Hot and mostly sunny (10%). High: 108° Tonight: Clear and warm. Low: 80°

Clear and warm. Low: 80° Tomorrow: HOT! Limit time outdoors and stay hydrated. High: 111°

Storm activity will be mainly near the International Border and towards the White Mountains but we can't completely rule out a stray storm in Tucson this afternoon/evening. Unfortunately, that opportunity dwindles into the weekend for Tucson but there's still a chance for afternoon storms to the south and east.

We could see record-breaking temperatures this weekend thanks to a strong ridge of high pressure! An Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect this morning for Sells, Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail, Clifton, and Safford as highs climb to about 108°-109°. On Saturday morning, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet including the Baboquivari Mountains and the cities of Sierra Vista and Benson will join in on the Excessive Heat Warning, which lasts until Monday evening.

Temperatures for the hottest spots on Saturday and Sunday will range from 111° to 114° here in Southern Arizona, which could be record-breaking! Limit time outdoors this weekend, stay hydrated and remember to look before you lock!

By this time next week, temperatures could back off a little bit and drop closer to average.

