Today and tomorrow will be the “coolest” days of the week! Forecast: 106°

TUCSON - Today and tomorrow will be the "coolest" days with highs around 106° then the hottest temperatures so far this year settle in this weekend!

Today: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 106°

Mostly sunny and hot. High: 106° Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Low: 79°

Clear and comfortable. Low: 79° Tomorrow: More of the same. High: 106°

The best opportunity for storms continues to be in Cochise and Santa Cruz County this afternoon and even that chance is pretty low at about 10%. Temperatures will be a few degrees above average but today and tomorrow will be the "coolest" days as we're expected to chase some records this weekend!

Thanks to a strong ridge of high pressure, temperatures will climb to around 111° - 114° this weekend. An Excessive Heat Watch will go into effect on Friday morning for Sells, Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail, Clifton, and Safford. On Saturday morning, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet including the Baboquivari Mountains and the cities of Sierra Vista and Benson will join in on the Excessive Heat Watch, which lasts until Monday evening.

These temperatures will be the hottest so far this year! Limit time outdoors this weekend and stay hydrated. Also, remember to look before you loc k!

By this time next week, temperatures could back off a little bit and drop closer to average and we could potentially see some Monsoon moisture to the south and east of Tucson. More details to come as we get closer!

