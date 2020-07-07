Isolated storms to the south and southeast of Tucson

TUCSON - Isolated storms are expected to the south and southeast of Tucson this afternoon with another opportunity for those areas tomorrow. Temperatures remain hot with record highs in jeopardy this weekend!

Today: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 107°

Mostly sunny and hot. High: 107° Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Low: 77°

Clear and comfortable. Low: 77° Tomorrow: "Coolest" day of the week. High: 105°

No significant Monsoon moisture in the near future in Tucson with the best opportunity in Cochise and Santa Cruz County today and tomorrow. Tomorrow afternoon will be our best hope for storms here in Tucson but the opportunity is small and, if we see anything, it will be southern portions of Tucson and near the Rincons. Isolated storm chance continues through Friday near the International Border.

High pressure is to blame for the above average temperatures the next several days! Temperatures will heat up to around 111° - 113° this weekend and we could potentially break some records. An Excessive Heat Watch will go into effect for Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus N.M., Sells, Nogales, Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail, Picacho Peak State Park, Mammoth, Oracle, Clifton, and Safford.

As of now, it looks like temperatures will drop closer to average (101°) around this time next week. We'll keep you updated as we get closer!

