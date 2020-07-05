High temperatures will stay over 105 through the middle of the work week.

TUCSON - Dry air and a west wind have their hold on Southern Arizona. This will cause our afternoon temperatures to continue to rise in the coming days.

Sunday Night: Clear and Mild. Low: 75°

Clear and Mild. Low: 75° Monday: Sunny and Hot. High: 107°

Sunny and Hot. High: 107° Monday Night: Mostly Clear, Mild. Low: 76°

Our rain chances have just about dried up. The only spots that could see small showers developing on Monday will be along the US-Mexico border.

Overnight lows will remain warm as well only dropping to the mid 70's.

Some good news is that the wind has subsided since last weekend and it will be much easier for fire crews to eventually get the Bighorn Fire to 100% containment.

Tucson's only chance of rain will not move in until late Tuesday night and nothing beyond a few sprinkles is expected.

Temperatures may drop to 102-104 by the end of the work week, but we are not expecting highs to fall below 100 anytime soon.

