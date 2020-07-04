Warmer temperatures and drier air are on the way

TUCSON - The monsoon moisture that was bringing us sporadic rain chances for the past few days has receded south and now the dry air will return.

Saturday Night: Clear and Mild. Low: 75°

Clear and Mild. Low: 75° Sunday: Sunny and Hot. High: 106°

Sunny and Hot. High: 106° Sunday Night: Mostly Clear, Mild. Low: 76°

A few spotty showers remain possible for cities like Sierra Vista and Douglas, but outside of those areas the rain has dried up.

Temperatures will being to crawl back up to 105-108 range through the end of the upcoming week with very little chance of rain.

Overnight lows will remain warm as well only dropping to the mid 70's.

Some good news is that the wind has subsided since last weekend and it will be much easier for fire crews to eventually get the Bighorn Fire to 100% containment.

Tucson's only chance of rain will not move in until late Tuesday night and nothing beyond a few sprinkles is expected.

