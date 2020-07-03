HOT for the holiday weekend!

TUCSON - Not as active today with isolated storms favoring mainly high elevations and areas to the south and east. Plan on a hotter afternoon with highs back in the triple digits and expect more of the same through the holiday weekend!

Today: Sunny and hot. High: 101°

Sunny and hot. High: 101° Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Low: 74°

Clear and comfortable. Low: 74° 4th of July: Tons of sunshine and hot. High: 104°

After an active day yesterday, we only have a slight chance for storms this afternoon. Storm activity will be mainly to the south and east of Tucson and it will be isolated as well. High elevations could also see a stray storm or two.

We'll dry out this weekend, for most, as high pressure moves closer to SE Arizona and that will heat our temperatures up too! Plan on a hot 4th of July but the hottest day will be Sunday with a high right around 105 degrees in Tucson.

High pressure could move northeast around midweek next week, allowing moisture (if any) to make its way into the area. We'll keep you updated as we get closer but as of now there's just a slight chance for rain (10%) starting Tuesday next week.

