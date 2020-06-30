Breezy and below average this afternoon

TUCSON - Another breezy afternoon with a WSW wind at 10 to 20 MPH. Luckily, the wind dies down tomorrow and moisture increases bringing an opportunity for afternoon thunderstorms!

Today: Breezy, warm and sunny. High: 97°

Breezy, warm and sunny. High: 97° Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Low: 67°

Clear and comfortable. Low: 67° Tomorrow: Warm with a chance for isolated storms (20%). High: 97°

Unfortunately, it will be another breezy day with a WSW wind between 10 to 20 MPH. It will not be as windy as Monday so no Red Flag Warning in effect for today.

Temperatures continue to be below average each afternoon through Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 90s! Enjoy it because we'll warm back into the triple digits for the hottest spots starting on Friday with a hot 4th of July weekend on tap!

Luckily, moisture will be on the rise starting Wednesday bringing an opportunity for afternoon storms! At this time, activity will be isolated but be sure to listen out for thunder and stay weather aware. There will be a chance for isolated storms on Thursday and this weekend as well!

