Temperatures will being to drop as weekend humidity moves in

TUCSON - After a high temperature of 110 Thursday afternoon we will start to see cooler temperatures take over as low pressure and humidity heads to Southern Arizona.

Friday: Sunny, Hot, Windy. High: 108°

Clear, Mild. Low: 76° Friday: Sunny, Hot Breezy. High: 105°

High temperatures will start to fall into the lower 100's over the next couple days and eventually into the upper 90's early next week.

Consistent wind speeds will range between 5 and 15 mph between once again through overnight.

These winds will fan the flames of the Bighorn Fire potentially expanding the uncontained flames.

No rain is expected at any point over the next 2-3 days, but we are tracking an outside chance of rain starting on Monday afternoon for southern Cochise county.