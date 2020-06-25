Strong wind gusts will take over Southern Arizona to round out the week

TUCSON - Stronger winds will begin to move into Southern Arizona thanks to the hot dry air. Wind gusts could be as high as 30 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, Hot, Windy. High: 110°

Sunny, Hot, Windy. High: 110° Thursday Night: Clear, Mild. Low: 73°

Clear, Mild. Low: 73° Friday: Sunny, Hot Breezy. High: 106°

Consistent wind speeds will range between 5 and 15 mph between Thursday afternoon and evening.

These winds will fan the flames of the Bighorn Fire potentially expanding the uncontained flames.

No rain is expected at any point over the next 2-3 days, but we are tracking an outside chance of rain starting on Sunday afternoon for southern Cochise county.

Temperatures will begin to drop over the next few days thanks to incoming humidity.

The strong winds will start to die down later in the day on Friday.

