The hottest temps of the year are almost here

TUCSON - We don't reach 110 degrees in Tucson each year. (However we have for the last several)

While we may not crack 110 on Wednesday or Thursday, it will be close.

A strong area of high pressure will sit on top of the State of Arizona by the middle of the week, and high temperatures will climb to six-to-eight degrees above average.

This heat wave will propel Tucson to a forecast high of 109 by Thursday.

We can also expect some afternoon breezes, so we'll have to monitor these closely with the active Bighorn Fire burning in the Catalinas.

Now to some good news.

Showers and thunderstorms are beginning to flare up in Mexico, the place where our monsoon begins, and some signs of life are possible in Arizona by early next week.

With the added moisture in our skies we can expect temperatures to decrease early next week.

Highs are forecast to be below average Monday and Tuesday, topping off into the upper 90s.

Some storms are possible, especially near the International Border, but an additional surge could mean storm chances closer to Tucson by Tuesday.