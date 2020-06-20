Temperatures are warming up for Father’s Day

TUCSON - High temperatures will reach near 103-106 Father's Day afternoon. Plenty of sunshine is expected throughout the rest of the weekend along with dry air.

Saturday Night: Clear, Warm. Low: 68°

Clear, Warm. Low: 68° Father's Day: Hot and Sunny. High: 104°

Hot and Sunny. High: 104° Sunday Night: Clear and Warm. Low: 70°

The winds have begun to die down and we will no longer see those strong wind gusts that have been impacting the Bighorn Fire.

There is no chance of rain anywhere in Southern Arizona over the next week to help out the firefighters battling the Bighorn Fire.

High temperatures will remain just over 100 between Friday and Sunday.

Starting on Monday our temperatures will start to rise steadily. Highs will jump to between 106-110 through most of next week.

