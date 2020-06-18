The strong winds will slowly back off starting Thursday

TUCSON - Wind gusts reached near 40 mph on Wednesday and Thursday they are starting to die down topping our around 20 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, Hot, Breezy. High: 101°

Sunny, Hot, Breezy. High: 101° Wednesday Night: Clear, Mild. Low: 66°

Clear, Mild. Low: 66° Thursday: Sunny, Hot. High: 103°

That strong center of high pressure is pushing eastward, this will help our winds tremendously over the next few days.

By Friday we will see consistent winds down to 5-10 mph.

There is no chance of rain anywhere in Southern Arizona over the next week to help out the firefighters battling the Bighorn Fire.

High temperatures will remain just over 100 for the next three to four days.

Starting on Monday our temperatures will start to rise steadily. Highs will jump to between 106-110 through most of next week.

