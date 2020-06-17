Wind gusts could reach 30 mph Wednesday afternoon, Red Flag Warning issued

TUCSON - Strong winds will take over all of Southern Arizona with consistent winds ranging between 10-20 mph and gusting as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, Hot, Windy. High: 102°

Sunny, Hot, Windy. High: 102° Wednesday Night: Clear, Mild. Low: 69°

Clear, Mild. Low: 69° Thursday: Sunny, Hot. High: 101°

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for all of Southern Arizona through sunset due to the high winds and dry air that could lead to additional fires.

A weak cold front moved through Southern Arizona late Tuesday and that helped to clear out the humidity and the rain that we have been seeing for the last few days.

Unfortunately, we need the rain in Tucson to help fire the Bighorn Fire in the Catalina mountains.

High temperatures will remain just over 100 for the next week with no relief in sight.

The wind is backing off a bit which will help the firefighters battle the Bighorn Fire, but we will still see a light south wind over the next few days in Oro Valley and along the Catalina mountains.

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!