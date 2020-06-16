Storms will continue to stay east of Tucson

TUCSON - Isolated thunderstorms have been popping up east of Pima county for the last few days.

Tuesday: Sunny, Hot. High: 103°

Sunny, Hot. High: 103° Tuesday Night: Clear, Mild. Low: 69°

Clear, Mild. Low: 69° Wednesday: Sunny, Hot. High: 102°

Thunderstorms and higher humidity values have continued to stall over Sierra Vista, Douglas and Safford.

A low pressure center over New Mexico is causing these conditions, but it is not strong enough to overcome the dry air that is parked over Tucson.

High temperatures will remain just over 100 for the next week with no relief in sight.

The wind is backing off a bit which will help the firefighters battle the Bighorn Fire, but we will still see a light south wind over the next few days in Oro Valley and along the Catalina mountains.

