Heat and wind will continue into this upcoming week

TUCSON - A warm south wind is continuing to move over Southern Arizona and this heat, wind and dry air could expand the Bighorn Fire.

Sunday Night: Clear and Mild. Low: 69°

Clear and Mild. Low: 69° Monday: Sunny and Hot. High: 103°

Sunny and Hot. High: 103° Monday Night: Mostly Clear, Mild. Low: 69°

A weak cold front will pass through our area tomorrow, but we will not see any rain chances.

Instead we can expect our temperatures to fall from 104-107 for afternoon highs down to 101-103 degrees.

The wind will be unfavorable for the Bighorn fire as we could see wind gusts as high as 30 mph.

Not much cloud cover is expected and rain will not pop up in Southern Arizona over the next week.

The wind is shifting slightly southward which is forcing the dryer air into our area, but that will also push some smoke into Tucson particularly the eastside.

Our next possibility of rain does not appear to be reaching us for at least ten days making it a quite start to the Monsoon.

