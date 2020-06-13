Breezy and warm air continues to dominate Southern Arizona

TUCSON - Winds over 10 mph, temperatures over 100 degrees and dry air have all been contributing to the spread of the Bighorn Fire and those conditions will last through the next few days.

Saturday Night: Clear and Mild. Low: 70°

Clear and Mild. Low: 70° Sunday: Sunny and Hot. High: 105°

Sunny and Hot. High: 105° Sunday Night: Mostly Clear, Mild. Low: 69°

High temperatures have been over 105 for the last few days and we will still be expecting temperatures to remain over 100 for the next week.

The wind will be unfavorable for the Bighorn fire as we could see wind gusts as high as 30 mph.

Not much cloud cover is expected and rain will not pop up in Southern Arizona over the next week.

The wind is shifting slightly southward which is forcing the dryer air into our area, but that will also push some smoke into Tucson particularly the eastside.

Our next possibility of rain does not appear to be reaching us for at least ten days making it a quite start to the Monsoon.

