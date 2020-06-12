Warm and dry air will carry over to the weekend

TUCSON - High temperatures will continue to be in the triple digits and we will also see dry air lasting through the weekend

Friday: Sunny, Hot and Smokey. High: 106°

Sunny, Hot and Smokey. High: 106° Friday Night: Clear, Mild. Low: 69°

Clear, Mild. Low: 69° Saturday: Sunny, Hot. High: 105°

High temperatures will rise to around 104-106 Friday afternoon and will stay near that mark into Saturday or Sunday.

The wind will be unfavorable for the Bighorn fire as we could see wind gusts as high as 30 mph overnight Friday.

Not much cloud cover is expected and rain will not pop up in Southern Arizona over the next week.

The wind is shifting slightly southward which is forcing the dryer air into our area, but that will also push some smoke into Tucson particularly the eastside.

Our next possibility of rain does not appear to be reaching us for at least ten days making it a quite start to the Monsoon.

