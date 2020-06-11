Temperatures will continue to rise into this weekend

TUCSON - The hot and dry air will last through the end of this weekend and into next week with no good chance of rain.

Thursday: Sunny, Hot and Smokey. High: 105°

Sunny, Hot and Smokey. High: 105° Thursday Night: Clear, Mild. Low: 72°

Clear, Mild. Low: 72° Friday: Sunny, Hot. High: 106°

High temperatures will rise to around 105 Thursday afternoon and will stay near that mark into Saturday or Sunday.

Not much cloud cover is expected and rain will not pop up in Southern Arizona over the next week.

The wind is shifting slightly southward which is forcing the dryer air into our area, but that will also push some smoke into Tucson particularly the eastside.

Our next possibility of rain does not appear to be reaching us for at least ten days making it a quite start to the Monsoon.

