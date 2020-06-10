Triple digits are back!

TUCSON - Hopefully you enjoyed the "cooler" temperatures because the triple digits are coming back strong. Looks like we could warm into the triple digits each afternoon, in the hottest spots, through a good portion of next week!

Today: Hot and sunny. High: 103°

Hot and sunny. High: 103° Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Low: 67°

Clear and comfortable. Low: 67° Tomorrow: Hotter and sunny. High: 106°

Smoke from the Bighorn and Tortolita Fires will impact parts of Metro Tucson this morning with the wind direction changing to the WSW this afternoon. Wind will be light at just 5-10 MPH but the air is VERY dry.

Unfortunately, highs will warm into the low 100s today and it looks like that trend continues through most of next week! The hottest day will be on Friday with a forecast high of 107°. The record on that day stands at 109° back in 1995.

We could see a little bit of moisture move into our area starting tomorrow and as of now, the best chance for rain/storms will be east of Tucson and in the mountains. Moisture could move westward by Saturday bringing an isolated chance for storms from Tucson to the east.

