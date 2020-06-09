Not as windy today with below normal temperatures!

TUCSON - Smoke will impact parts of Southern Arizona this morning and this afternoon as the wind shifts. Otherwise, tons of sunshine with comfortable temperatures in the 80s and 90s. Back in the triple digits tomorrow with more of the same for the next several days.

Today: Sunny with smoke at times, comfortable temps! High: 93°

Sunny with smoke at times, comfortable temps! High: 93° Tonight: Clear and cool Low: 60°

Clear and cool Low: 60° Tomorrow: Hot and sunny. High: 102°

The wind has luckily died down and will be much lighter today! Temperatures will be comfortable this afternoon with highs in the low 90s for the warmest places. The average for this time of year is 99°.

Smoke from the Bighorn and Tortolita Fires will impact parts of Metro Tucson this morning with wind coming from the ESE before clearing as we heat up. Additional smoke is expected in Southern Pinal County from the Blue River Fire near San Carlos before the wind shifts to the WNW this afternoon. Then smoke will impact Graham and Greenlee County and parts of Metro Tucson.

Unfortunately, highs will warm into the low 100s starting tomorrow and it looks like that trend continues through the weekend. The hottest day will be on Friday with a forecast high of 106°. The record on that day stands at 109° back in 1995.

We could see a little bit of moisture move into our area late this work week and as of now, the best chance for rain/storms will be east of Tucson and in the mountains.

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!