Breezy today with an elevated fire risk!

TUCSON - Unfortunately, it will be breezy and dry so there is an elevated risk for wildfires and those conditions do not help the ongoing Bighorn and Tortolita Fires. By midweek, temperatures will climb back into the low 100s for the hottest spots.

Today: Breezy, sunny and below average! High: 93°

Breezy, sunny and below average! High: 93° Tonight: Clear and cool Low: 58°

Clear and cool Low: 58° Tomorrow: Beautiful, sunny day. High: 95°

Temperatures will be comfortable today and tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 90s and tons of sunshine as well!

It will be breezy with a WNW sustained wind around 10-20 MPH in Tucson and gusts up to 40 MPH to the north and east. The wind combined with low relative humidity elevates our wildfire risk today across Southern Arizona!

The gustiest wind will be to the north and east of Tucson so a Red Flag Warning will go into effect from 11 AM to 7 PM for parts of Cochise, Graham and Greenlee County. Remember that one less spark means one less wildfire!

Unfortunately, highs will warm into the low 100s starting Wednesday and it looks like that trend could continue through the weekend.

