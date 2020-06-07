Temperatures will stay in the mid 90’s through Tuesday

TUCSON - The wind will begin to back off late Sunday and mild temperatures will last through the middle of the work week.

Sunday Night: Clear, Mild. Low: 66°

Clear, Mild. Low: 66° Monday: Sunny and Warm. High: 94°

Sunny and Warm. High: 94° Monday Night: Clear, Mild. Low: 67°

A strong west wind has taken over Southern Arizona and will persist into Sunday evening.

Wind gusts could reach 30 mph in Tucson and close to 40 in areas with a higher elevation.

Our temperatures will remain mild through Tuesday.

We are expecting our high temperatures to jump back over 100 starting Wednesday and lasting through next weekend.

There are no good rain chances in Southern Arizona until next week.

