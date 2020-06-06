Wind gusts upwards of 30-35 mph possible in Southern Arizona Sunday

TUCSON - A weak front yesterday is dropping our temperatures into the 90's, but we will also see breezy conditions for Sunday.

Saturday Night: Clear, Mild. Low: 66°

Clear, Mild. Low: 66° Sunday: Sunny and Warm. High: 96°

Sunny and Warm. High: 96° Sunday Night: Clear, Mild. Low: 67°

A strong west wind will take over Southern Arizona late Saturday night and will persist into Sunday.

Wind gusts could reach 30 mph in Tucson and close to 40 in areas with a higher elevation.

Our temperatures will remain mild through Tuesday.

We are expecting our high temperatures to jump back over 100 starting Wednesday and lasting through next weekend.

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!