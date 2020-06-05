10th day in the low 100s with relief this weekend!

TUCSON - Today will be the 10th day in a row of 100°+ heat! The Excessive heat warning continues for Tucson and for areas to the east with temperatures ranging from 98° to 110° but we'll finally catch a break this weekend.

Today: Hot and windy with isolated storms (10%). High: 107°

Hot and windy with isolated storms (10%). High: 107° Tonight: Partly cloudy and comfortable (10%). Low: 68°

Partly cloudy and comfortable (10%). Low: 68° Tomorrow: Sunny and seasonable, finally. High: 96°

An Excessive Heat Warning will remain in effect as temperatures range from 98° to 110° today including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail, Benson, and Safford. Continue to limit outdoor activities and stay hydrated!

A system passing through today will bring gusty winds and a bit of moisture. Most of the activity will be to the north and east of Tucson with scattered thunderstorms expected. Some activity could linger into early tomorrow morning.

After a 10-day stretch in the low 100s, temperatures will finally be closer to normal, if not, below average with highs in the mid to upper 90s over the weekend. This trend will continue to early next week before we warm into the low 100s next Wednesday.

