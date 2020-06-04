Another hot day!

TUCSON - Excessive heat warning continues today and tomorrow with temperatures ranging from 102° to 109°. Continue to limit your time outdoors and stay hydrated!

Today: Limit outdoor activities and stay hydrated. High: 107°

Limit outdoor activities and stay hydrated. High: 107° Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Low: 75°

Clear and comfortable. Low: 75° Tomorrow: Limit outdoor activities and stay hydrated (10%). High: 107°

An Excessive Heat Warning will remain in effect as temperatures range from 102° to 109°. This includes Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus N.M., Sells, Nogales, Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail, Picacho Peak State Park, Mammoth, Oracle, Sierra Vista, and Benson. Continue to limit outdoor activities and stay hydrated! The warning will continue for Metro Tucson and to the east through tomorrow at 8 PM but will expire tonight everywhere else.

Moisture returns tomorrow bringing another opportunity for scattered thunderstorms, but this time to the north and east of Tucson. Temperatures will also be closer to normal, if not, below average with highs in the mid to upper 90s over the weekend and into early next week.

