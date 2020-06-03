Excessive heat today and tomorrow!

TUCSON - Drying out and heating up with the hottest days expected today and tomorrow. An Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect starting today at noon until tomorrow at 9 PM.

Today: Limit outdoor activities and stay hydrated. High: 106° (Record 107° in 2017)

Clear and comfortable. Low: 74° Tomorrow: Limit outdoor activities and stay hydrated. High: 108°

An Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect as temperatures range from 102° to 109° today and tomorrow. This includes Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus N.M., Sells, Nogales, Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail, Picacho Peak State Park, Mammoth, Oracle, Sierra Vista, and Benson. Continue to limit outdoor activities and stay hydrated!

Moisture returns by the end of the work week bringing another opportunity for scattered thunderstorms especially to the east of Tucson. Temperatures will also be closer to normal, in the upper 90s over the weekend and into early next week.

