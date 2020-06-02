Getting really hot…again

TUCSON - Drying out and heating up with the hottest days expected on Wednesday and Thursday. An Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect on those days as temperatures potentially reach 108°.

Today: Mostly sunny and hot (10%). High: 103°

Mostly sunny and hot (10%). High: 103° Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Low: 72°

Clear and comfortable. Low: 72° Tomorrow: Hot and sunny. High: 106°

Hot and mostly sunny today with highs near 103° in the warmest spots. Some moisture is still leftover, so some isolated afternoon thunderstorms will be possible mainly to the southwest of Tucson and in the White Mountains. A ridge will strengthen over the Southwest tomorrow, which will dry us out and keep our temperatures several degrees above average.

An Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect tomorrow afternoon through Thursday evening as temperatures range from 102° to 108°. This includes Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus N.M., Sells, Nogales, Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail, Picacho Peak State Park, Mammoth, Oracle, Sierra Vista, Benson, Clifton, and Safford. Continue to limit outdoor activities and stay hydrated!

Moisture returns either Friday or Saturday bringing another opportunity for thunderstorms. We'll keep you updated as we get closer!

