June 1st brings over an inch of rain to parts of Tucson

TUCSON - Monsoon 2020 is two weeks away, but mother nature delivered some signs of life on Monday.

A couple of storms turned severe earlier on Monday, and one cell remained nearly stationary on Tucson's east side dumping over an inch of rain at the Golf Links Sports Complex.

Moisture will be sparse on Tuesday, and only a slight chance of showers and storms will occur, mainly in the higher terrain, well to the south and east of Tucson.

Meanwhile, a hot air mass is poised to move overhead by Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will top off near 105 on Wednesday and 107 by Thursday. An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for these two days.

Drier and cooler weather should settle back into the area by Friday and through the weekend.

Highs will fall to the upper 90s with comfortable nights into the mid-to-upper 60s.

Matt Brode

Chief Meteorologist Matt Brode has been affiliated with News 4 Tucson since 2006. He holds his AMS seal of approval and is a proud graduate of The University of Arizona with a degree in Atmospheric Sciences. He is happily married to his wife Ana Maria and proud father to David and Alexa.

