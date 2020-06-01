June 1st brings over an inch of rain to parts of Tucson

TUCSON - Monsoon 2020 is two weeks away, but mother nature delivered some signs of life on Monday.

A couple of storms turned severe earlier on Monday, and one cell remained nearly stationary on Tucson's east side dumping over an inch of rain at the Golf Links Sports Complex.

A severe storm today on Tucson's SE side also dumped over one inch of rain. pic.twitter.com/BZ8YHAcjUx — Matt Brode (@mattbrode) June 2, 2020

Moisture will be sparse on Tuesday, and only a slight chance of showers and storms will occur, mainly in the higher terrain, well to the south and east of Tucson.

Meanwhile, a hot air mass is poised to move overhead by Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will top off near 105 on Wednesday and 107 by Thursday. An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for these two days.

Drier and cooler weather should settle back into the area by Friday and through the weekend.

Highs will fall to the upper 90s with comfortable nights into the mid-to-upper 60s.