Triple digit heat not going anywhere

TUCSON - High temperatures have stayed over 100 for the past few days and our afternoon highs are not expected to fall below 100 any time soon.

Saturday Night: Clear, Mild. Low: 72°

Clear, Mild. Low: 72° Sunday: Sunny and Hot. High: 102°

Sunny and Hot. High: 102° Sunday Night: Clear, Mild. Low: 73°

High temperatures will stay between 100 and 103 between Sunday and Tuesday before another warm up heads our way.

The humidity we have on place will keep those temperatures below 105, but there is also a chance of a quick afternoon rain shower or thunderstorm with this humidity.

Wednesday and Thursday will see less humidity and high temperatures return to 105-107.

A weak cold front will cool us off a bit next weekend, but we are unlikely to see temperatures fall under 100 for an extended period.

