Today could be the hottest day of 2020 so far!

TUCSON - Bad news: Today will potentially be the hottest day of 2020 so far with the excessive heat continuing through Sunday. Good news: We'll get a little taste of the Monsoon with an opportunity for isolated storms each afternoon/evening today through early next week!

Today: HOT, limit time outside! Isolated storms possible (10%). High: 108°

HOT, limit time outside! Isolated storms possible (10%). High: 108° Tonight: Isolated storms in the evening then partly cloudy (20%): Low: 73°

Isolated storms in the evening then partly cloudy (20%): Low: 73° Tomorrow:Few clouds and hot with a stray storm possible (10%)! High: 105°

The Excessive Heat Warning continues through Sunday! Temperatures will warm to near 107°-108° this afternoon, potentially making today the hottest day so far this year! Remember to limit your time outside between 10 AM and 8 PM and stay hydrated!

A little Monsoon tease can be expected as early as this afternoon/evening from Tucson eastward and that trend continues through the weekend and into early next week with a chance for isolated storms each day! We're not expecting much rainfall with strong thunderstorm outflows and lightning being the biggest impacts. Even if you don't see any thunderstorms, the moisture will bring a little bit of cloud cover at times providing some relief from the heat!

After the weekend, temperatures will begin to fall into the upper 90s, which is more seasonable for this time of year!

