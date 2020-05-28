Excessive heat warning starts today!

TUCSON - Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect starting today as temperatures warm several degrees above average. It will remain hot over the weekend with a slight chance for storms each afternoon into early next week!

Today: Hot and sunny! High: 104°

Hot and sunny! High: 104° Tonight: Clear and comfortable: Low: 69°

Clear and comfortable: Low: 69° Tomorrow: Limit your time outdoors and stay hydrated! High: 107°

An Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect today at 12 PM until Sunday at 8 PM. Temperatures will range from 103° to 110° with the hottest day expected tomorrow. The warning includes the cities of Tucson, Casa Grande, Florence, Ajo, Sells, Nogales, Green Valley, Marana, Vail, Picacho Peak, Mammoth, Oracle, and Safford. Remember to limit your time outside between 10 AM and 8 PM and stay hydrated!

Moisture will be on the rise today and into the weekend bringing a slight chance for storms. We could see some storms fire up as early as this afternoon in the White Mountains. Most of the activity will be from Tucson east with strong thunderstorm outflows and lightning being the biggest impacts. Even if you don't see any thunderstorms, the moisture will bring a little bit of cloud cover at times providing some relief from the heat!

After the weekend, temperatures will begin to fall into the mid to upper 90s, which is more seasonable for this time of year!

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!