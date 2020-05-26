Turning up the heat this week!

TUCSON - Temperatures will only get hotter from here with upper 90s today and triple digit heat the rest of the week!

Today: Sunny and getting warmer! High: 99°

Clear and comfortable: Low: 65° Tomorrow: Hot and sunny! High: 102°

This afternoon will be the last day in the 90s for the rest of the week! Temperatures warm into the triple digits starting tomorrow and will stick around through the weekend.

An Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect on Thursday at noon until Saturday at 8 PM. Temperatures will range from 103 to 108 with the hottest day expected on Friday. The warning includes the cities of Tucson, Casa Grande, Florence, Ajo, Sells, Nogales, Green Valley, Marana, Vail, Picacho Peak, Mammoth, Oracle, and Safford. Remember to limit your time outside between 10 AM and 8 PM and stay hydrated!

There is also an Air Quality Alert in effect today including Metro Tucson. If you have any respiratory problems, limit your time outside!

Moisture will be on the rise late this work week and into the weekend for areas to the east of Tucson, especially in the White Mountains. A slight chance for thunderstorms will be possible.

