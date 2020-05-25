Sunny and warm conditions will take over Memorial Day

TUCSON - Memorial Day morning will start off clear and mild with temperatures in the low 60's and the dry air will allow for a quick warm up.

Monday: Sunny and Warm. High: 94°

Sunny and Warm. High: 94° Monday Night: Clear, Mild. Low: 63°

Clear, Mild. Low: 63° Tuesday: Sunny, Hot. High: 99°

High temperatures on Memorial Day will range from the mid 80's in the higher elevations up to the mid 90's in Tucson.

A few small clouds may creep in on Monday, but no rain is expected on that day or anytime over the next week.

Starting Tuesday things will begin to heat up.

Temperatures will cross the 100 degree mark as early as Tuesday and could be flirting with 108 by Wednesday or Thursday.

As we enter June these high temperatures are expected to stick around for awhile, but more cloud cover could help us out early next month.

We could see a small rain chance sneak into Southern Arizona late Saturday night. A few weak thunderstorms are possible.

