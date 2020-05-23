Mild temperatures and sunshine are expected through Memorial Day

TUCSON - Temperatures have stayed in the lower 90's and even 80's for the past few days, but we will see a slow crawl up to the triple digits after the holiday weekend.

Saturday Night: Clear, Mild. Low: 61°

Clear, Mild. Low: 61° Sunday: Sunny and Warm. High: 92°

Sunny and Warm. High: 92° Sunday Night: Clear, Mild. Low: 62°

Afternoon high temperatures will stay between the low and mid 90's through the end of Memorial Day.

A few small clouds may creep in on Monday, but no rain is expected on that day or anytime over the next week.

Starting Tuesday things will begin to heat up.

Temperatures will cross the 100 degree mark as early as Tuesday and could be flirting with 108 by Wednesday or Thursday.

As we enter June these high temperatures are expected to stick around for awhile, but more cloud cover could help us out early next month.

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!