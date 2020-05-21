Staying below average today with a big warm up next week!

TUCSON - Tons of sunshine with highs in the 80s and low 90s this afternoon! Temperatures will be closer to average this weekend with triple digits expected next week.

Warmer but still below average! High: 89° Tonight: Clear and cool: Low: 57°

Clear and cool: Low: 57° Tomorrow: Sunny and seasonable! High: 94°

We're waking up to the 40s and 50s, which is the coolest start we've had in about a month! Higher elevations and some valley locations in Cochise County will drop into the 30s! Highs will be slightly warmer than yesterday but still below average in the 80s and low 90s.

Temperatures will begin to rebound into the mid 90s by the end of the work week and into the weekend. By early next week, temperatures will warm into the triple digits with more of the same the rest of the week!

