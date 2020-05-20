TUCSON - BEAUTIFUL day ahead with highs in the 70s and 80s. Cool / cold start tomorrow morning with lows in the 30s, 40s and 50s. More seasonable this weekend with triple digits returning next week!

Today: Comfortable and sunny. High: 86°

Comfortable and sunny. High: 86° Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low: 53°

Clear and chilly. Low: 53° Tomorrow: Warmer but still below average! High: 90°

Thanks to the system that brought the gusty wind the last couple of days, we will be much cooler! Highs will only warm into the 70s and 80s this afternoon. Expect tons of sunshine and a light breeze as well, some isolated stronger wind gusts will be possible.

Tomorrow morning, temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s making it the coolest morning in over a month! Higher elevations and some valley locations in Cochise County will drop into the 30s!

Temperatures will begin to rebound into the low to mid 90s by the end of the work week and into the weekend. By early next week, temperatures could warm into the triple digits with some record breaking heat next Thursday and Friday!

