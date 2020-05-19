Another windy day!

TUCSON - We have an elevated fire risks once again today with gusts up to 35 MPH. Temperatures will be closer to normal with highs in the 80s and low 90s. Even cooler tomorrow with highs in the 70s and 80s!

Today: Sunny, windy and seasonable. High: 93°

Sunny, windy and seasonable. High: 93° Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 58°

Clear and cool. Low: 58° Tomorrow: Comfortable and sunny. High: 86°

The biggest impact today will be the gusty windy and with the dry conditions already in place, we have an elevated fire risk. Gusts up to 35 MPH can be expected thanks to a system passing by to the north.

While moisture from this system will stay north of the area, it will bring "cooler" air with it, dropping our temperatures into the mid 80s by tomorrow! By Thursday morning, temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s making it the coolest morning in over a month! Higher elevations and some valley locations in Cochise County will drop into the 30s!

Temperatures will begin to rebound into the low to mid 90s by the end of the work week and into the weekend. By early next week, temperatures could warm into the triple digits!

