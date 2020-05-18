TUCSON - Warm and windy today with highs in the upper 90s and gusts up to 30 MPH. Temperatures will cool each day and by midweek, highs will only warm into the mid 80s for the warmest spots!

It will be warm today with highs in the upper 90s but a system passing by to the north will bring some "cooler" air with it, dropping our temperatures into the mid 80s by Wednesday!

While moisture from this system will stay east of the area, we'll still be impacted by the wind with gusts as high as 30 MPH today and up to 35 MPH tomorrow. The wind along with dry conditions will elevate our fire risk.

Temperatures will begin to rebound into the low to mid 90s by the end of the work week and into the weekend. By early next week, temperatures could warm into the triple digits.

